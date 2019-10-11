Nathan Nance
Bell County mugshot

The Killeen Police Department has not provided any updates early Friday on the search for a man they suspect of firing a weapon near an apartment complex in central Killeen.

About 6:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Hallmark, near Bridgewater Retreat Apartments, “in reference to multiple reports of a man shooting a handgun,” according to a KPD news release Thursday. “While enroute to the call, the updates indicated that the suspect at large was running in a (northerly) direction and was randomly shooting his handgun.”

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

Staff reporter Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

