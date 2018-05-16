A Nolanville man was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, after police said he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in the garage of a Killeen home on March 16, according to the arrest affidavit.
Abdiel David Malave, 35, has been in the Bell County Jail since March 24 on a $200,000 bond, according to jail records. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on March 23.
A woman made a police report on March 20 after the victim told her what happened in the garage, police said. Malave told the girl to keep quiet about the assault or he would “come after her,” according to the affidavit.
The child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Belton, where she gave consistent accounts of the assault, police said.
Also indicted by a Bell County grand jury in unrelated cases were:
Kenneth Ricketson, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Joshua Mason, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Norman Jeffrey White Jr., 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jose Luis Orta, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less.
Efrem Trevon Edwards, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Devin Alan Rushlow, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Daniel Francisco Lopez, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Coleton Allen, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Robert Alexander Davis, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Jayla D. Warner, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of credit card abuse.
