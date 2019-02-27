The Nolanville Police Department is reminding people to lock their vehicles after a rash of vehicle burglaries led to one arrest, according to a news release on Wednesday.
From December through mid-February, the department took 37 reports for burglary of a vehicle offenses and two reports of stolen vehicles from the Ridges neighborhoods.
“All of these offenses involved vehicles that had been left unlocked and in the case of the two stolen vehicles the keys were left in them,” said Nolanville Police Chief Daniel Porter, in the news release.
Nolanville officers stepped up patrols in those areas and on Feb. 19 made one arrest.
At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 19, a Nolanville police officer observed a man on Oak Ridge Drive and determined he was actively engaged in burglarizing unlocked vehicles in the area, according to the news release.
Najhee Gardner, 19, was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail on burglary of a vehicle charges.
“Video provided by residents on Oak Ridge Drive showed (that) two other individuals were in the area and hiding while the officer arrested the first suspect,” Porter said. The investigation is ongoing in that case.
“The officer’s observations and actions that evening are commendable,” Porter said. “The investigation proves our point that it is common for offenders to target areas they know are likely to provide easy access to unlocked vehicles and unsecured property. Videos show these young men walking through the neighborhood, trying car doors and moving on when the doors are locked, but stopping and going through the cars they find are unlocked.”
The stolen vehicles later were recovered in Temple, police said.
