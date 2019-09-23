The Nolanville Police Department is looking for information on a suspect last seen this morning, according to a tweet made by the department.
Police officers are searching for a 6'1" Hispanic man in his mid-twenties who was last seen wearing blue jeans, white boots and checkered boxers. He was last seen in the area of Boxer Street and Ash Street around 9 a.m. this morning.
