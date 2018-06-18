A shootout at a north Killeen apartment complex on Saturday afternoon left plenty of bullet casings but no injuries, police said on Monday.
Police were dispatched at 12:49 p.m. to a shots fired call at Henderson Garden Apartments in the 800 block of Root Avenue. Dispatchers received several calls about the incident, said Commander Erich Morsbach with the Killeen Police Department.
“Witnesses said that one group arrived at the apartment complex and confronted another group and they began shooting at each other,” said Commander Erich Morsbach. Another witness mentioned someone shooting from a black vehicle, he said.
“The suspects were gone when police arrived,” Morsbach said.
The shooting is under investigation.
