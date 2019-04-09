Killeen Independent School District police are “following leads and talking to witnesses” after two students got into a car after school last week with a man they did not know, an official said on Tuesday morning.
“It’s still under investigation this morning,” Terry Abbott, KISD chief communications officer, said Tuesday. “A man picked up some middle school students near Brookhaven Elementary and took them to a convenience store to buy them food.”
Abbott said two of the students got back into the vehicle and went to another store.
“No one was injured but we’re reminding students and parents that children should never get into a vehicle with someone they don’t know,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.