The body of a man who went missing last Friday was found by a ranch hand in rural Bell County, an official said on Thursday afternoon.
Law enforcement officials believe the body is Christopher Alley Lee, 28, who was reported missing to the Killeen Police Department on Aug. 28.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 12:38 p.m. to the 1600 block of Shanklin in reference a deceased body found by a ranch hand, said Major T.J. Cruz in a news release. “Once deputies arrived on scene a deceased white male was located.”
The person who reported Lee missing said he was last seen on Friday, Aug. 24.
Judge Ted Duffield arrived on scene and time of death was pronounced at 12:28 p.m. Duffield ordered an autopsy to be performed.
“The Killeen Police Department will be assisting the Bell County Sheriff’s Department with the death investigation,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
Lee’s co-workers at a realty firm said they are holding a vigil for Lee Friday night at 8 p.m., in the parking lot of Gold Medal Realty at 1002 E. Elms Road in Killeen.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the police department at 254-501-8830.
