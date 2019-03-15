One man was arrested in Copperas Cove this week after an altercation with a machete with another man, police said.
Carlos Natividad Mata-Velasco was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.
Around 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, Cove “officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Wolfe Road in reference to an altercation with a machete outside the apartment building,” said Lt. Jeremy Alber with the Copperas Cove Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. “Officers determined the altercation involved two male subjects who knew one another.”
Alber said Mata-Velasco was injured during the altercation, and the other man was not arrested on scene but charges might be filed for assault causing bodily injury.
“The two subjects were communicating via text message when they determined it would be best to speak in person,” Alber said. “When Mata-Velasco arrived, he brought the machete with him.”
The other man confronted Mata-Velasco and the altercation ensued, he said.
Just last week, on March 5, Killeen police responded to an altercation with a machete during which two men were injured.
