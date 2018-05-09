One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday evening, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Cranford Avenue around 7 p.m. in response to a shots fired call, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Miramontez said.
According to early reports, the shooting happened after a "neighborhood disturbance" took place. One person was in custody Tuesday evening following the incident.
Police are still working on this case and more information will be released as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.