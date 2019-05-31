One man was injured in a shooting in Killeen on Thursday.
At approximately 12:45 p.m. police were called to the 2800 block of Lake Road in reference to a shooting victim. When officers arrived they found a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was immediately airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing, according tot he Killeen Police Department.
As of Friday morning, Killeen police said the victim is in stable condition.
Police had no other update on the case.
