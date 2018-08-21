Killeen police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened late Monday at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road, according to police and media reports.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday and a male victim was found next to a black SUV in the roadway before being rushed to the hospital.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Few details were given about the suspect involved, according to press reports, but law enforcement officials are asking for anyone with information to contact the Killeen Police Department.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
