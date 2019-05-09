One person is in stable condition at a Killeen hospital after being shot on Thursday morning, police said.
Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to a shots fired disturbance in the 1700 block of Cole Street, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
She said witnesses told officers the victim and suspect were arguing and then the conflict turned physical.
"During the physical altercation, the victim was shot," Miramontez said. She said the investigation is still ongoing. It is not known if an arrest has been made.
