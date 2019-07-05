A man who was among 10 people on the Killeen Police Department’s “Most Wanted” list in December 2017 was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court earlier this week on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a state jail felony.
Christopher Duane Bell, 31, “was sentenced to 5 years deferred adjudication probation,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
“On Oct. 21, 2018, Bell was arrested by the Ohio State Police on a KPD warrant for evading arrest or detention,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
A Killeen police officer on Feb. 19, 2017, attempted a traffic stop on a motorcyclist who refused to pull over. “The driver...increased his speed to approximately 140 miles per hour (and) then struck a pole, causing his motorcycle to crash,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The driver, later identified as Bell, fled the scene before officers arrived.
The motorcycle was registered to Bell and the tattoos listed in a database matched those that the officer remembered.
A backpack found near the wreck had an insurance card with Bell’s name.
(0) comments
