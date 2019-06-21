Around 7:47 p.m. Thursday police officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Larissa Drive in southwest Killeen in reference to a shooting victim.
When they arrived, the officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
The victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a female suspect when she was shot, according to Killeen police.
The suspect barricaded herself in a residence for approximately 15 minutes before coming out of the residence and surrendering.
