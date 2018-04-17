A 34-year-old mother allegedly slapped a child several times after that child fought with her son, according to an arrest affidavit.
Ebony Pope-Everson was arrested Tuesday and charged with intentional bodily injury to a child in connection to a fight between her fourth-grade son and another student Feb. 23 at Hay Branch Elementary.
A teacher’s aide at the elementary school reported that while on lunch duty in the cafeteria, she saw a fight break out between the two fourth-grade students, according to the affidavit. The aide then went to break up the fight when she allegedly saw Pope-Everson strike a 10-year-old boy, knocking off his glasses.
The affidavit states the school’s principal ran to the cafeteria after being notified of the incident, where she reportedly observed the aide wrap her arms around the child as Pope-Everson’s son tried to restrain his mother.
Pope-Everson, charged with a third-degree felony, is in custody at Bell County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.
