With the city still reeling from its fifth homicide and a recent shooting that injured a man, the Killeen city council and the police department are teaming up to fight crime by building community and exchanging information.
The District 2 Community Crime Prevention Forum with Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King and Chief of Police Charles “Chuck” Kimble will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Greater Vision Community Church activity center.
“I want people to walk away after the meeting knowing that we’re in this together and we’re better together,” Nash-King said. “We have to work with KPD to lower crime, especially thefts, and we need to come together and get to know each other.”
Tammy Moseley, KPD crime prevention coordinator, said she and Kimble will be there to answer questions and discuss crime prevention programs available.
“The police will discuss ways to prevent crime,” Nash-King said. She added that even simple measures such as keeping belongings out of the car and locking doors can have an impact on crime, especially property crimes.
Nash-King said KPD is offering a free security survey service during which KPD can make recommendations about making a home or business less attractive to potential criminals.
She said the citizens’ police academy is a 12-week crash course into law enforcement, including an opportunity for a ride-along with a KPD officer.
“It’s a chance to feel a good relationship with the police department, especially after negative media attention about police brutality throughout the nation,” Nash-King said.
It also is a chance to get out and meet folks in the neighborhood.
“We have to be good stewards and watch out for each other,” she said.
The Greater Vision Community Church activity center is located at 2000 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
