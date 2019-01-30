TEMPLE — Maya Renee Maxwell, 26, a person of interest in the Temple Police investigation of the deaths of Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott was booked into Bell County Jail 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, according to the jail's website.
A Temple detective interviewed Maxwell, who voluntarily admitted her Jan. 3 involvement in leaving Swearingin’s car in Austin with the hope of concealing it from law enforcement, an affidavit said.
Maxwell was arrested in Michigan by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s office, arrest records showed.
Maxwell was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
As of Wednesday morning, no bail had been set.
