Shots rang out and one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 1 p.m. Friday in west Killeen, police said.
Killeen Police Department received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a “shots disturbance” in the 4500 block of Windcrest Drive, according to KPD.
Police found a “male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to a hospital,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
The victim was in emergency surgery as of 5 p.m. Friday, she said.
“The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were in a verbal altercation when the suspect displayed a weapon and shot the victim,” KPD said in a news release.
Detectives said Damani Joseph Bisio is a person of interest to this shooting investigation. “Bisio is wanted for an outstanding warrant; do not attempt to apprehend this wanted person as he is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS!” according to the news release.
Police described Bisio, 21, as a light-skinned black male, who is 5-foot-11, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Damani Joseph Bisio, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of Bisio, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash, police said.
School officials at 2 p.m. said Shoemaker High School was on “external lockdown, which means we keep the kids inside but inside school operates as normal,” school officials said in an email.
The lockdown was lifted about 2:35 p.m. when police gave the all clear.
Due to the nature of the incident, Shoemaker was placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said.
Nearby Iduma Elementary School was also briefly put on external lockdown during the incident, officials said.
