Shots rang out and one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 1 p.m. Friday in west Killeen, police confirmed.
Killeen Police Department received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a "shots disturbance" in the 4500 block of Windcrest Drive, according to KPD.
Police found a "male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to a hospital, police said.
"His condition is unknown at this time," police said.
Police did not confirm if the shooter is on the loose.
School officials at 2 p.m. said Shoemaker High School was on "external lockdown, which means we keep the kids inside but inside school operates as normal," school officials said in an email.
The lockdown was lifted about 2:35 p.m. when police gave the all clear.
Nearby Iduma Elementary School was also briefly put on external lockdown during the incident, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.