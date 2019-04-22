Killeen police took a person into custody Thursday on suspicion of arson, an official said on Monday.
"During a domestic disturbance, multiple fires were set inside of an apartment," said Killeen Fire Marshal James Chism. "The individual was taken into custody for arson and we'll know soon if he'll be charged."
Chism said no injuries were reported.
Killeen police responded to the call in the 500 block of Longhorn Circle around 8:20 a.m., said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Friday.
- Emily Hilley-Sierzchula reporting
