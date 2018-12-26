Killeen police are looking for four individuals who used a weapon to threaten a victim on Christmas Day, an official said on Wednesday.
Police were dispatched on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of Taft Street in response to an aggravated assault call, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“Officers were told that four individuals entered the victim’s home and demanded property while displaying a weapon,” she said. The victim “told officers some property had been sold between the victim and one of the suspects and that the property did not work, which resulted in suspects returning to the residence.”
Miramontez said that no arrests have been made in the case and she declined to release a description of the suspects.
