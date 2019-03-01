A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after police say he shot at a woman.
Jeremy Aaron Louis Johnson, of Killeen, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Friday and faces a charge of aggravated assault of threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.
On Wednesday, Killeen police responded to reports of a disturbance in the 3300 block of Catalina Drive, according to an arrest affidavit. Upon police arrival, Johnson was seen in the backyard of a residence attempting to climb a fence and was apprehended.
Police say they found a handgun lying on the ground next to Johnson’s foot, and that bullet holes along with casings were found.
In unrelated cases:
Leonard Anthony Kirkland, 25, was arraigned and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anthony Michael Rivera, 31, was arraigned and faces a charge of burglary of a building.
