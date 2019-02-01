Killeen police say an 18-year-old man stole a firearm and ammunition from a home in early January.
Derek Levon Brown Jr. faces a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit theft.
On Jan. 30, police made a traffic stop and identified Brown as a passenger, according to an arrest affidavit. An officer noticed a firearm on Brown’s waste band, which a computer check indicated was stolen, according to the affidavit.
The firearm matched with a report of a Jan. 8 burglary in Killeen, according to the affidavit, in which the homeowner told police somebody entered his residence without his consent and stole the weaponry.
Brown allegedly admitted to stealing the firearm, police said.
Brown Jr. was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown Friday.
