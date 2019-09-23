Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after they fell asleep in the drive-thru of a local restaurant, police said.
According to a news release issued by the Killeen Police Department, two men were blocking traffic in a Silver Hyundai Accent in the drive-thru of the Whataburger at 2509 Trimmier Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When witnesses attempted to wake up the driver to move his vehicle, the driver reportedly displayed a weapon, prompting a call to the police.
