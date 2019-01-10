TEMPLE — A mixed martial arts fighter with Killeen and Copperas Cove ties sought by the Temple Police Department was located and arrested Tuesday afternoon in Kent, Mich., spokeswoman Ellen Morton said Wednesday.
Arrested was Cedric Joseph Marks, 44, sought in connection with a Temple home burglary. Marks is charged with burglary of a habitation intend other felony. He is now in a Grand Rapids, Mich., jail.
Charge against Marks
Marks reportedly burglarized on Aug. 21 a Temple home in the 7000 block of Redbrush.
Jenna Scott — missing since early Friday morning along with her friend, Michael Swearingin — said Marks, her ex-boyfriend, came into the house without permission while she and her daughter were home, an arrest affidavit said. He reportedly took her cellphone out of her hand and threw it where she couldn’t reach it. After Scott told her daughter to call 911, Marks reportedly told Scott to make her daughter hang up the phone and slide it under the door.
Marks reportedly threatened Scott, telling her to drop charges against him for assault family violence crimes and reminded her he’d also filed charges against her. He said it was her word against his, the affidavit said, noting he had friends at the Killeen Police Department and said, “you know what I am capable of ... your entire family and all of your friends will need witness protection if you call the police,” the affidavit said.
A doorbell video showed Marks outside the residence.
Scott’s daughter was interviewed and gave the same information as her mother. The girl said she called 911 before she was told to hang up.
Information from the 911 dispatch center showed the girl’s phone call 911 at about 9:23 p.m., but the call was dropped. The dispatcher tried to call back multiple times.
The warrant for Marks’ arrest was issued Nov. 9, 2018, by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
The Temple Police Department hasn’t named Marks as a suspect in the disappearances of Scott and Swearingin.
Marks, who has worked as a trainer in Killeen-area gyms, was accused of severely assaulting a man in the parking lot of the Copperas Cove City Park Pool in June 2004, however, Marks said he was fighting the man in self defense. A jury later found him not guilty.
Criminal history
Spider Man is one of Marks’ aliases, Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records showed.
Marks has been a middleweight fighter in mixed martial arts, and his fighting name is Spider Man. He is listed from Bremerton, Wash., and has a record of 31 wins and 27 losses.
His last fight was Sept. 1, 2018, according to Tapology, a website for mixed martial arts and combat sports.
He ranks 27th of 50 among Oklahoma professional middleweights and 29th in the welterweight category, according to Tapology. Marks is the 427th of 837 active U.S. professional middleweights.
Marks has two misdemeanor convictions from 1999 and 2001.
He was convicted in June 1999 of the unlawful carrying of a weapon in Johnson County. Marks pled guilty and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was changed to two years probation.
Marks was convicted in April 2001 of disorderly conduct after the charge was changed from assault causes bodily injury — a Class A misdemeanor — to the Class C charge. He pleaded not guilty and paid a fine and court costs.
