A Killeen man was arraigned Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a felony, after police found less than half a gram of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop, police said.
Carlos Evans, 53, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on the charge and given a bond of $20,000. Evans was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon, according to court records.
A Killeen police officer stopped a car on Wednesday that had a defective license plate light, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer identified the driver and passengers. Another officer said “the rear driver side passenger, identified as Evans, was making movements that appeared like he was trying to hide something,” the affidavit states.
The officer “asked Evans if he had any contraband on his person and Evans advised that he had a glass pipe in his pocket (that the officer) retrieved and recognized as a device used for smoking narcotics," according to the affidavit.
Police said they located a white rock in Evans’s pocket they believed to be cocaine. The substance weighed .4 grams, police said.
