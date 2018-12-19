A 35-year-old man is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle after police say he accelerated away from an attempted traffic stop last week.
Ronnie James Shell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown Wednesday for the charge, according to an arrest affidavit. He was assigned a $50,000 bond.
On Dec. 13, police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police say they activated lights and sirens only for the vehicle to accelerate away. The driver of the vehicle ignored traffic control devices and made evasive maneuvers, according to the affidavit.
The driver was eventually identified as Shell, according to the affidavit.
In unrelated cases, Danny Caracozza, 47, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dangelo Jerrell Barlow, 41, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
