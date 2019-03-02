A man who police suspect robbed a Killeen bank Friday has been arrested.
An unnamed man was located in rural Bell County, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department, and with help from the FBI and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team, was taken into custody.
He is pending arraignment, according to the release. Further information will be released as it becomes available, police say.
At approximately 12:56 p.m. Friday, Killeen police responded to a call of a bank robbery at the 1st National Bank, 4304 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Officers were told a man entered the bank and presented the teller with a note demanding money. The employee complied. The suspect then left in a black pickup truck.
According to police, the suspect is described as a white male in his 50s, approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds with a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a plaid scarf, a multi-color shirt, black pants and a black ball cap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.