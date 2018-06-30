Several Bell County law enforcement agencies worked to locate and arrest the Belton man suspected of robbing the Sonic in Salado June 22, according to the Village of Salado Police Department on Facebook.
Michael Wayne Ellis, 35, was arrested Saturday morning in Belton, police said. The Bell County Constables worked with the Belton Police Department to locate Ellis in the area of Sparta Road in Belton.
Officials issued a warrant for Ellis on Wednesday.
Ellis was in the Bell County Jail as of Saturday afternoon, according to jail records. Bond information was not available at that time.
He is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and evading arrest and detention, a third degree felony.
The Salado Sonic at 1110 N. Robertson Road was robbed at gunpoint just after opening the morning of June 22, around 6:15 a.m., Salado Police Chief Rick Ashe said, previously.
No one was injured during the robbery.
