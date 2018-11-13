On Friday night, police arrested three young men and three juveniles accused of attempting to rob a Killeen home.
Killeen men Alton Frank Jame McMarion, 20, Demetrius Deven Holmes, 17, and Preston Devon Harrington, 18, all face a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit theft. Each of their bonds are set at $75,000. Information on the three juveniles involved is not public.
Killeen police officers were dispatched Friday to the neighborhood around Crescent Drive in north Killeen for a burglary of a habitation in progress, according to an arrest affidavit. An eyewitness told dispatch he heard glass breaking, the affidavit reads, then saw three individuals breaking into a nearby home.
Police say they saw an individual running at a fast pace away from the area to a walking trail and followed him. They encountered six male individuals who then ran away once officers announced themselves as “police.” The group was shortly apprehended, police said.
Officers went back into the field and found a Sony PlayStation 4 and PS4 video games, two pairs of Nike shoes, one HP laptop, one Samsung Galaxy phone and one Avol television. One of the juvenile suspects was searched, police said, and a phone was found in his pocket. The phone was later identified as belonging to an owner of the burglarized residence, according to the affidavit. Harrington was reported to have another stolen phone, and a dog tag the victims said belonged to them.
Police said the owners of the burglarized home told them the items had been taken from their home, and that no one had consent to enter or take items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.