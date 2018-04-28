Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Friday in the 1100 block of Urbantke Lane at 3:19 a.m.
Burglary of a building was reported Friday in the 200 block of West Avenue E. at 6:17 a.m.
Public nudity was reported Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street at 11:13 a.m.
An arrest for criminal trespass was made Friday in the 100 block of East Halstead Ave. at 11:20 a.m.
Assault with bodily injury was reported Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street at 11:32 a.m.
Harassment was reported Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street at 2:38 p.m.
Theft was reported Friday in the 500 block of Bermuda Street at 3:44 p.m.
Burglary of a building was reported Friday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace at 6 p.m.
Disorderly conduct and assault by contact was reported Friday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190 at 8:34 p.m.
An arrest was made for a probation violation in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190 at 11:19 p.m.
Killeen
The police department did not provide blotter information by press time.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Sgt. Steve Miller.
Compiled by: Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
