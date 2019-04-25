Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1200 block of North Fourth Street.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of North 38th Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Crockett Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South 40th Street.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Missouri Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Sherman Drive.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Jasper Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Scottsdale Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Raven Drive.
Harker Heights
Speeding, display fictitious license plate, violate promise to appear and unrestrained child under 8 years old was reported at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Loop 121.
Copperas Cove
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Disorderly conduct, public affray, was reported at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
Disorderly conduct, public affray, was reported at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Fairbanks Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in a drug-free zone was reported at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Hogg Court.
An accident was reported at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
Assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Veterans Avenue.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm was made at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday on Steele Street.
Compiled by Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
