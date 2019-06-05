Killeen
A burglary of habitation was reported at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of 18th Street.
A discharged firearm was reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Duncan Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday at the Walgreens.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Shofner Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Arkansas Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Avenue.
A felony theft was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Green Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Central Expressway.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was reported at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A vehicle burglary was reported at 3:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Debit card abuse was reported at 7:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South FM 116.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
A vehicle burglary was reported at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Dillon Drive.
Striking a fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Reagan Avenue.
A theft was reported at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Welfare concern was reported at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Violation of a protective order was reported at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Found property was reported at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of G.R. Hinson Parkway.
A vehicle burglary was reported at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Fraudulent use of identifying personal information was reported at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South 11th Street.
A vehicle burglary was reported at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
A runaway was reported at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
Harker Heights
A theft was reported at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Canoe Drive.
A sexual assault was reported at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Warriors Path.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A suspicious act was reported at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East 4th Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday on Skyline Drive.
