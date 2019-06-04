Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Gray.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:27 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Gilmer Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was issued at 9:32 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Killeen city ordinance was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of 22 Street.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Gilmer Street.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Arkansas Avenue.
A city warrant arrest was reported at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Street.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 8:55 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Rocky Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:11 a.m. Monday at East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Welfare concern was reported at 11:14 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:37 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue E.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:56 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 1 Street.
Leaving a child in a vehicle was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North 3 Street.
A theft was reported at 2:17 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Reckless damage was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of FM 3046.
Welfare concern was reported at 4:44 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North 1 Street.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 4:37 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and Laura Street.
Attempted burglary was reported at 5:52 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 6:05 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue.
Reckless damage was reported at 8:06 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 9:05 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Big Divide Road.
A forced entry was reported at 8:47 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Hobby Road.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:25 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Robert Avenue.
Harker Heights
Credit card abuse was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Leatherwood Drive.
A traffic accident was reported at 6:32 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Redwood Street.
A disturbance was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 1:35 p.m. Monday on Sunset Drive.
A harassment was reported at 3:13 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:03 p.m. Monday on Castleberry Street.
A theft was reported at 9:34 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West FM 580.
An assault was reported at 11:33 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East 2 Street.
