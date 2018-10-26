Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:03 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 1:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Shady Drive.
Deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm towards a habitat, building or person was reported at 3:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Illinois Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 3:40 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 4:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Leader Drive.
Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Bermuda Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
Possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 4:40 p.m.Thursday in the 400 block of North 2nd Street.
Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Pueblo Trace.
Terroristic threat of a family or household was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Pawnee Drive.
Copperas Cove
An assist to another agency was reported at 2:19 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North 3rd Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:41 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Blanket Drive.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized crime was reported at 7:29 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:17 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Garden Avenue.
Assault on a public servant, assault by threat was reported at 3:28 p.m. in the 900 block Courtney Lane.
Theft of property, assist to another agency was reported at 7:41 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
No reports were available at time of press.
