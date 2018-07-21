Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
An assault with bodily injury was reported Friday at 2:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Old Road.
A theft of a vehicle was reported Friday at 6 a.m. in the 4300 Lake Road.
Vandalism was reported Friday at 7 a.m. in the 5300 block of Golden Gate Drive.
A theft of a vehicle was reported Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Nathan Drive.
An assault by contact was reported Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Birmingham Circle.
An assault with bodily injury was reported Friday at 3:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Cedar Hill Drive.
A theft was reported Friday at 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Stetson Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Dean Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported Friday at 8:50 pm. in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported Friday at 9 p.m. in the 300 block of East Dunn Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made for possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams Friday at 3:43 a.m. in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made on a warrant and for possession of drug paraphernalia Friday at 4:01 a.m.
Criminal mischief was reported Friday at 8:27 a.m. in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported Friday at 11:55 a.m. in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Friday at 12:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Fraud was reported Friday at 11:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Brantley Avenue.
Forgery was reported Friday at 12:26 p.m. in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
An assault with bodily injury was reported Friday at 3:57 p.m. in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported Friday at 5:36 p.m. in the 1900 block of Henry Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported Friday at 7:07 p.m. in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest was made on a warrant and for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram Friday at 11:46 p.m. in the 500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Lampasas
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Friday at 12:14 a.m. at WM Brook Park.
A suspicious vehicle was reported Friday at 7:50 a.m. in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported Friday at 9:26 a.m. in the 400 block of College Street.
Criminal trespass was reported Friday at 1:41 p.m. in the 300 block of North Hackberry Street.
Fraud was reported Friday at 1:43 p.m. in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
A reckless driver was reported Friday at 2:27 p.m. on U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported Friday at 5:43 p.m. in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Friday at 6:02 p.m. in the 100 block of South Porter Street.
A reckless driver was reported Friday at 10:24 p.m. on South U.S. Highway 183.
A disturbance was reported Friday at 10:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported Friday at 11:10 p.m. in WM Brook Park.
An arrest was made on a warrant for theft of property Friday at 11:43 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Summer Street.
Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.