Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Conder Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:58 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A shoplifting report was made at 12:40 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
A discharge of a firearm was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A report of criminal mischief was made at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Alan Kent Drive.
A report of criminal mischief was made at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
A burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 10:06 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of N.orth W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
A woman was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:20 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Joe’s Road.
Two men were arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 2:22 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Avenue B.
A man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 2657 and W. Business Highway 190.
A burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:47 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Steve Miller.
Compiled by: Julie A. Ferraro
Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/news/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.