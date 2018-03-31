Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Due to Friday’s holiday, no crime reports were available.
Copperas Cove
• A woman was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• A man was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100 Block of South Farm-to-Market 116 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:57 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Sgt. Steve Miller.
Compiled by: Julie A. Ferraro
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/news/crime
