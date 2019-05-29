Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday at the Renaissance Apartments on the 100 block of South 28 Street.
A city warrant was issued at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Estelle Avenue.
A discharge of a firearm towards a habitat, building or person was reported at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Estelle Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Stinger Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 100 block of Nancy Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1100 block of Patriotic Street.
A discharge of a firearm towards a habitat, building or person was reported at midnight in the 1100 block of Patriotic Street.
Copperas Cove
A theft was reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 2900 block of East Business Highway.
Forgery with a financial instrument was reported at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
Stealing or receiving a stolen check was reported at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, in the 3000 block of Lois Circle.
Welfare concern was reported at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1900 block of Scott Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Harker Heights
A traffic stop was reported at 3:23 p.m. on Friday in the 100 block of Mission Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. on Friday in the 900 block of Pinewood Drive.
A theft was reported at 5:23 p.m. on Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:14 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
A robbery was reported at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Arapaho Drive.
Property was reported at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of Amy Lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:57 p.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Knights Way.
A theft was reported at 7 p.m. on May 18 in the 3000 block of Stillhouse Lake.
An assault by threat was reported at 7:56 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An interference with public duties was reported at 9:30 on Monday in the 3000 block of Comanche Gap.
An assault was reported at 11:04 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of Mary Jo Drive.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 11:06 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of Ann Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:16 p.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of Indian Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2000 block of Look Out Ridge.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:37 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious Act reported at 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of East 1st Street.
Disturbance reported at 4:34 a.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.
Suspicious Vehicle reported at 12:57 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 6th Street.
Fraud reported at 12:39 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
Suspicious Person reported at 10:54 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss.
Suspicious Act reported at 10:59 p.m.on Wednesday in the 100 block of East 1st Street.
