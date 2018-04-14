Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A criminal mischief report was made at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
A narcotics investigation took place at 9:51 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
A report of marijuana possession was made at 11:22 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North 38th Street.
A narcotics investigation and report of assault with bodily injury was made at 10:57 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
The discharge of a firearm and unlawful carrying weapons report was made at 11:21 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Coach Drive.
Copperas Cove
Two people were arrested a 1:23 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 on drug related charges.
A woman was arrested at 5:08 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
A woman was arrested at 5:36 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Avenue E on a theft warrant.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Sgt. Steve Miller.
Compiled by Julie A. Ferraro
Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/news/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.