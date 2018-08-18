Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:12 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 a.m. Friday on East Avenue A.
Terroristic threat was reported at 11:59 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Lorraine Circle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:19 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South 38th Street.
A theft was reported at 1:40 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A forged prescription/controlled substance was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Courtney Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:53 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Alta Vista Drive.
An arrest was made on a warrant at 8:14 p.m. Friday on East Avenue G.
An assault was reported at 9:36 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Houston Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:02 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North Second Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Duncan Avenue.
Harker Heights
No police reports were available for Harker Heights.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made on a warrant for theft at 2:58 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:58 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Campfire Circle.
An animal at large/animal bite was reported at 9:11 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of High Chaparral Drive.
Theft of service was reported at 2:42 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
An arrest was made on a warrant at 3:44 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Seventh Street.
Assisting another agency was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest on driving while intoxicated (third or more) was made at 6:19 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault by contact, family violence was reported at 6:27 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
A runaway was reported at 10:13 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Fifteenth Street.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 7:41 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:43 a.m. Friday on North U.S. Highway 183.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:39 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue C.
Harassment was reported at 8:02 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
