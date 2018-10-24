Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Alexander Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Brook Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest made to assist another agency was reported at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of 60th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Carrie Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group three was reported at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Botanical Drive and Daffodil Drive.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An assist made to another agency was reported at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Travis Lane.
Theft was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Douglas Fir Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assist to another agency was reported at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North 3rd Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Blanket Drive.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Possession marijuana under two ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Garden Avenue.
Assault on public servant, assault by threat was reported at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Assist to another agency, theft of property was reported at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Teton Avenue.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:53 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
Shots fired was reported at 9:14 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Broad Street.
