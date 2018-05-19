Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A burglary of a building was reported at 3:37 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East Veterans Memorial Blvd.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Chisholm Trail.
An aggravated assault was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Lake Road.
A theft was reported at 10:45 a.m. Friday at a hotel in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Chips Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Prestige Loop.
A report of criminal mischief was made at 8:40 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Mall in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Copperas Cove
• A man was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at 12:22 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
• A theft of $2,500 in cash was reported at 2:20 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
• A man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 4:16 p.m. Friday in th 800 block of Michelle Drive.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Sgt. Steve Miller.
Compiled by: Julie A. Ferraro
Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/news/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.