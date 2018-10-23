Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal warrant arrest made to assist another agency was reported at 12:19 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:33 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Aggravated assault with other dangerous weapon was reported at 9:10 a.m. Monday in 1400 block of Terrace Drive.
False statement for credit or property was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block Lowes Boulevard.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Attas Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Attas Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Arkansas Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:48 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Fox Creek Drive.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Kachina Loop.
Stolen vehicle was reported at 7:10 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Kachina Loop.
Theft was reported at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Snow Bird Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
Assist to another agency was reported at 4:53 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block Verna Lee Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 7:29 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assist to another agency was made at 10:24 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Sublett Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:05 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:31 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North 1st Street.
Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 1610 block of Robertson Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 2:04 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:24 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:44 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:25 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Brookview Drive.
Lampasas
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:26 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
Theft was reported at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West 2nd Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:23 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
Suspicious person was reported at 12:13 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:12 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Highway 281.
