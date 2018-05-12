Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A narcotics investigation report was made at 12 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
A deadly conduct discharges firearm report was made at 2:50 a.m. Friday in the 5300 block of Southern Belle Drive.
An assault with bodily injury report was made at 11:31 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury report was made at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A possession of controlled substance report was made at 2:39 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Terrace Drive and Alta Mira Drive.
A theft report was made at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Bowie Court.
A criminal mischief report was made at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 5300 block of Jitterbug.
An assault with bodily injury report was made at 7 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle report was made at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Captain Drive.
An aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon report was made at 8:10 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Watercrest Road.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made on a charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces at 12:14 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A possession of drug paraphernalia report was made at 1:03 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An arrest was made on a charge of criminal mischief and criminal trespass at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A criminal mischief report was made at 7:12 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
A graffiti report was made at 8:44 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A report about aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief was made at 10:25 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North First Street.
The department assisted the Buda Police Department at 10:32 a.m. Friday on a case about possession of child pornography, possession with intent to promote child pornography, distribution of child pornography in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft report was made at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
A theft report was made at 11:24 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
A fraud report was made at 11:59 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Main Street.
A theft report was made at 4:01 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South 15th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury—family violence and assault bodily contact—family violence report was made at 8:23 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of MLK Jr. Drive.
An assault by contact—family violence report was made at 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release its police blotter on weekends.
