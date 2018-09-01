Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:42 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of North 46th Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:27 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Green Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Hoover Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:29 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 6:23 p.m. Friday at Cora Avenue and Windward Drive.
Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 9:58 p.m. Friday at Stan Schlueter Loop and South Fort Hood Street.
Harker Heights
Blotter information was not available from the Harker Heights Police Department.
Copperas Cove
Graffiti was reported at 2:54 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:11 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
Robbery was reported at 4:32 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made for indecent exposure at 7:07 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:36 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Blanket Drive.
An arrest was made to assist another agency at 9:46 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Marijuana was found at 10 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:13 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made for assault with bodily injury—family violence at 2:21 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated at 3:39 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 7:12 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Gail Drive.
An arrest was made on a warrant at 7:13 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 7:53 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 8:34 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Forgery of a government document was reported at 9:25 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Joe’s Road.
Theft was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
Lampasas
An arrest was made for several warrants at 3:44 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:28 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:46 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:56 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Spring Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:09 p.m. Friday on South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 4:36 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 6:04 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:22 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Avenue E.
Shots fired was reported at 10:39 p.m. Friday in the area of Sunrise Hills.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.