Area police reports indicated:
Killeen:
An assault with bodily injury report was made at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault report was made at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Spur Drive.
A burglary of a habitation report was made at 4:40 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made for outstanding warrants at 3 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
A criminal mischief report was made at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
An assault with bodily injury report was made at 7:34 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove:
A male was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger at 12:38 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Business Highway 190.
A female was arrested for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of a dangerous drug at 1:07 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A male was arrested for terroristic threat, criminal mischief and public intoxication at 1:53 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Karen Street.
A female was arrested for speeding more than 10 percent above the posted limit at 3:59 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft of service report was made at 9:03 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Paula Street.
A male was arrested for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and outstanding warrant at 5:26 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
A criminal mischief report was made at 6:54 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Williams Street.
A fraudulent use/possession of identifying information report was made at 7:16 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
A female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 9:26 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Bermuda Street.
A female was arrested for speeding in a school zone and outstanding warrants at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Live Oak Drive.
A female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
A female was arrested for an outstanding warrant at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
