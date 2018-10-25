Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday near Blake Street.
A burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday in 900 block of Adams Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest made to assist another agency was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue.
Harker Heights
A theft was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Vineyard Trail.
Copperas Cove
An arrest warrant for elderly bodily injury was reported at 5:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest warrant for engaging in organized crime was reported at 6:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Veterans Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
A theft of a firearm was reported at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday near Alexander Lane.
A warrant for criminal trespassing was reported at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East 4th Street.
