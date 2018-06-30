Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A report of assault with bodily injury was made at 12:25 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Dean Avenue.
A report of criminal mischief was made at 1:01 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
A report of possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 1:11 a.m. Friday on East Rancier Avenue.
A report of criminal mischief was made at 1:50 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Dean Avenue.
A report of criminal mischief was made at 1:50 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
A report of theft of a firearm was made at 2:57 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
A report of criminal trespass was made at 3:20 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of John Helen Drive.
A report of assault by contact was made at 3:53 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
A report of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony was made at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
A report of theft was made at 5:35 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.
A report of aggravated assault was made at 6:50 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
A report of criminal mischief was made at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Allstar Court.
A report of shoplifting was made at 11 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
A report of forgery was made at 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A report of shoplifting was made at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A report of theft by fraud was made at 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Cedar Hill Drive.
A report of shoplifting was made at 3:10 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
A report of possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
A report of criminal mischief was made at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Sherman Drive.
A report of possession of a controlled substance was made at 8:46 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
A report of aggravated assault with a firearm was made at 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Bermuda Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made in the 1900 block of Miles Street at 1:57 a.m. Friday for evading arrest and detention.
An arrest was made in the 400 block of Northern Dove Lane at 9:04 a.m. Friday for possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, warrant of arrest for failing to maintain financial responsibility.
A report for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was made at 9:46 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Police assisted the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 11:10 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A report for harassment was made at 12:14 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Merle Drive.
A report for vehicle theft was made at 12:46 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South 25th Street.
A report for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was made at 1:03 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Lindsey Drive.
A report for assault with bodily injury—family violence, and welfare concern was made at 2:11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Stagecoach Circle.
Two arrests were made at 4:07 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
A report of interference of child custody was made at 6:02 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Business Highway 190.
A report of assault causing bodily injury was made at 7:36 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Steve Miller.
Compiled by: Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/news/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.