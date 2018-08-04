Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:43 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Washington Street.
Assault by strangulation was reported at 12:03 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Forest Hill Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:48 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:55 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Windward Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Maid Marian Circle.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:15 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Windward Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12 p.m. Friday on East Hallmark Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Terrace Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 2:20 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 3:30 pm. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:02 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Farm-to-Market 3046.
A female was arrested for parole violation at 2:16 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Farm-to-Market 3046.
Disorderly conduct and criminal mischief was reported at 2:47 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:32 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and parole violations at 6:21 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 9:58 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A male was arrested for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Bonnie Lane.
Theft was reported at 11:18 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 12:43 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Theft was reported at 4:19 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Wagon Wheel Lane.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless damage and theft were reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Aletha Avenue.
Burglary was reported at 7:53 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Assault by contact—family violence and criminal mischief were reported at 9:06 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Aletha Avenue.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:54 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key.
Assault by threat was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:06 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Shots fired was reported at 12:32 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:16 p.m. Friday on Deb Lynn.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:04 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Key.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Police Department does not release blotter information on weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.